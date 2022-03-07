Leicester City star Wesley Fofana has penned a new deal with the Foxes that will keep him at the club until 2027.

Fofana, 21, had caught the eye of Chelsea with his talent in defence, despite sitting out the entire season so far with injury.

But the Blues look set to miss out on their target after he penned a lengthy extension at the King Power Stadium.

What was said?

"Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana has signed a new deal with the Football Club, keeping him at King Power Stadium until at least 2027," Leicester signalled in a statement published on the club's official website.

"The 21-year-old joined City from Saint-Etienne in October 2020 and featured for the Foxes 38 times in all competitions last season, helping the Club to its first-ever Emirates FA Cup trophy.

"Such were the level of his performances in his debut season for the Football Club, he became quickly established as one of the most exciting young talents in world football and following an injury suffered in pre-season, he is now close to a return to the squad."

The bigger picture

After an impressive debut season for the Foxes in 2020-21, Fofana's hopes of building on that start were interrupted when he suffered a broken leg during pre-season which has kept him out for the last six months.

But he is now looking towards a potential first-team return, and underlined his happiness at Leicester despite that lengthy lay-off.

“I’m really happy to sign a new contract. It shows the Club have confidence in me offering me a contract to 2027," he explained.

"I’m really happy to be here. It’s my Club, I love the fans, so I’m really happy and really looking forward to being back playing.

“I love everything about the Club. I love the city, I love the fans. It’s a family which is what I love the most. Everyone is close and gets on well. We also have a great team and are continuing to progress, with a desire to win more trophies.

"That’s why I have committed my future to the Club until 2027. I want to achieve more with the Club. There is a lot of talent here and still a lot more we can do together.”

