Chelsea takeover: Who will be on Boehly's Chelsea board?

Details are beginning to emerge of Chelsea's board after Roman Abramovich sells the club to the Todd Boehly-led consortium.

A deal has been agreed to buy the Stamford Bridge club for around £2.5 billion ($3.2bn) with a further £1.75bn ($2.2bn) earmarked to invest in the Blues over the next 10 years.

It means that the total financial commitment from the consortium, which are majority backed by private equity firm Clearlake Capital, comes to around £4.2bn ($5.2bn).

When will Boehly officially take control of Chelsea?

A completed takeover is expected to be announced soon with sources reassuring GOAL and staff internally that it will be completed before the current operating license expires on 31 May.

The process was estimated to take at least two weeks but much of the due diligence had already been completed before Boehly was chosen, allowing it to be fast-tracked and completed sooner.

It is only the Premier League's Owners' and Directors' test that is holding up the process. After that, a transfer into a frozen bank account will need to be arranged, which will involve the British government after they sanctioned Abramovich in March.

Who will be on Chelsea's board?

Boehly is expected to sit on the board as a controlling partner in the business despite holding a minority. It has been confirmed that Bruce Buck will continue to sit on the board and the incumbent chairman was pictured with Boehly at Stamford Bridge at Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Wolves at the weekend.

Tory peer and Times columnist Daniel Finkelstein and PR executive Barbara Charone will sit on the board in non-executive roles after advising Boehly during his takeover process.

Marina Granovskaia is expected to continue in her role on the board, although it remains unclear for how long, given her two-decade-plus association with Abramovich.

She is responsible for running the football operation in west London, which includes conducting transfer business and contract renewals.

David Barnard, director of football operations, was promoted to the club board after the sanctions took hold and he will likely remain. It is unclear whether remaining board members Guy Lawrence or Eugene Tenenbaum will stay on.

Tenenbaum is currently subject to sanctions by the UK due to his long-standing associations with Abramovich but has announced his intentions to fight it legally.

What is Boehly's stance on Tuchel?

The Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner is a successful sports administrator in the United States and is hoping to follow suit to conquer the Premier League.

He sees Tuchel as an important part of his future plans and is willing to back him in the transfer market.

It doesn't mean that he won't want changes, with an even more data-driven approach to transfers expected, ending a lavish era of reckless spending where Abramovich pumped in £1.5bn ($2bn) of his wealth into the club.

Those involved want to continue to be successful but make Chelsea profitable. They believe that better decisions can be taken to follow a more Liverpool-like model with Tuchel at the helm.

They will likely fix Tuchel's defensive problems in the transfer market, with both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen set to depart, and have plans to renew several contracts.

It includes the deals of Mason Mount and Reece James who are attracting interest from the world's biggest clubs due to their below-market-rate contracts.

