Were Chelsea right to sack Graham Potter after less than seven months in charge?

The Blues are searching for a new manager after parting company with Graham Potter after less than seven months in charge.

Chelsea are searching for their third manager of the season since parting company with Graham Potter after less than seven months in charge.

Potter only replaced Thomas Tuchel in September but hasn't even lasted the season, departing west London in the wake of a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa that leaves Chelsea down in 11th place in the Premier League.

The Blues are also 12 points off the top four despite a spending spree that brought players including Mykhailo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez, Benoit Badiashile and Noni Madueke to the club.

Chelsea had been thought to be willing to give Potter time to build a new team at Stamford Bridge but have now pulled the trigger and decided the former Brighton man is no longer the right man for the job.

Are Chelsea right to have sacked Potter? Should he have been given more time to build a new team at Stamford Bridge? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below 👇