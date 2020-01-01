‘If Chelsea want Rice, then I want Gilmour’ – West Ham boss Moyes says he’d sign fellow Scot ‘tomorrow’

The Hammers coach is aware of the speculation linking one of his star turns with a move and says he would ask for a highly-rated countryman in return

David Moyes is fully aware of the speculation suggesting that Declan Rice is wanted back at , but the West Ham boss has claimed that he would demand Billy Gilmour in any deal with the Blues.

There has been no official approach from Stamford Bridge when it comes to an international midfielder on the books of a London rival.

Rice is, however, well known to the Blues having spent a number of years in their academy system as a youngster.

He is a now a Premier League star and has sparked talk of big-money bids being tabled by ambitious clubs seeking further reinforcement in the middle of the park.

Moyes has no plans to part with Rice, but has joked that he would look to land Gilmour if any approach were to be received from Chelsea.

He is a big fan of a fellow Scot who has burst onto the scene in 2019-20 as a precociously-gifted 18-year-old.

Moyes told BBC Sport of Gilmour: "The one [Scottish player] who if I could sign tomorrow I would is Billy Gilmour after his opening performances for Chelsea.

"He's looked like a seasoned pro, he's looked like somebody who's hungry, who's in love with the game."

Moyes added on Gilmour, with the Rice rumours hinted at: "He's typical of what my memories are of what Scottish players were like going back many, many years. We were always good players, really talented football players, and at the moment Billy Gilmour in the short period I've seen him has looked like that all day long.

"We need to start getting a Scottish national team that gives us some hope but he's certainly a really talented looking player.

"I was laughing because I keep getting told that Chelsea want Declan Rice, so I thought well I might just decide I want Billy Gilmour and see how it goes."

Any suitor of Rice would need to dig deep in order to get any agreement for the 21-year-old in place.

It has been reported that offers of £50 million-plus ($62m) would be required to tempt West Ham into opening negotiations.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have no intention of parting with Gilmour after seeing him prove that he can be an important part of Frank Lampard’s exciting young side for many years to come.