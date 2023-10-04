Chelsea determined to win race for MLS wonderkid Julian Hall after extensive scouting mission with Man Utd, Man City & Real Madrid also tracking 15-year-old

Chelsea are reportedly set to fight with Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid for the signature of MLS wonderkid Julian Hall.

Chelsea eyeing move for American wonderkid

Hall signed contract extension with New York RB

Several European giants interested in the player

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues have been monitoring the player's progress since he played against them in a U-15s Generation adidas Cup match in April. The Premier League side were keen on bringing the 15-year-old forward to Cobham for a trial before he turned 16 in January, but the player has now signed a contract extension with MLS club New York Red Bulls through to 2026. The Evening Standard reports that Chelsea still want to sign Hall and will aim to win the race for his signature ahead of United, City, Real and Bayern Munich.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With a new deal in place, Hall's current club now has the power to reject a trial offer from Chelsea. In fact, the club could consider sending him to their sister clubs RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg to further nurture his talent in Europe.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Article continues below

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami!

IN TWO PHOTOS

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The teenager became the second youngest player in history to make his MLS debut when he came off the bench in the New York Red Bulls' 1-0 loss to the Chicago Fire last weekend.