The Blues are considering redeveloping Stamford Bridge in a move which could see the club forced to play away from the ground for four years.

Stamford Bridge redevelopment planned

Blues would have to move out

Could play at Fulham's Craven Cottage

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues could be to set to bulldoze Stamford Bridge and build a new £2 billion stadium that would hold 60,000 fans, according to the Daily Mail. Owner Todd Boehly has already approached Fulham chief Shahid Khan to informally discuss the possibility of playing at Craven Cottage while the building work takes place. Wembley Stadium and Twickenham are also options for the Blues, with early estimates claiming the team may have to play away from Stamford Bridge for at least four years.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea's current capacity is 42,000 which is significantly smaller than rivals such as Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham. Plans to move have been on the agenda for many years, with previous owner Roman Abramovich even gaining planning permission to redevelop the ground in 2017. However, the project never got off the ground and planning permission expired in 2020.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Redeveloping Stamford Bridge will be a costly and difficult project to undertake. The ground's location in west London is close to train and tube lines, a cemetery and an underground river, making it impossible to build out.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues face Aston Villa next in the Premier League on Saturday, April 1.