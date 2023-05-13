Chelsea 'don't have enough killers on the pitch' - Frank Lampard

Interim boss Frank Lampard has lamented Chelsea's inability to turn possession into goals after drawing 2-2 with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Lampard has overseen just one win

Drew with Forest despite 76% possession

Frustration high for mid-table Blues

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues were held at home against Forest at Stamford Bridge in another letdown under Lampard. Taiwo Awoniyi opened and concluded the scoring for the visitors, who earned a point despite their lack of ball control.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the press after the draw, Lampard said: "If you're going to win games when you have 76% possession, you need killers on the pitch. At the moment we don't have enough of those."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have spent hundreds of millions in the transfer market over the past year, so it's an indictment of their business that their players lack a "killer" instinct. They are expected to let a number of squad players go this summer, perhaps weeding out those who fail to show an acceptable mentality.

DID YOU KNOW? Chelsea are winless in their past six Premier League home games (D3 L3) for the first time since a run of 12 in April 1995, while the Blues have conceded twice in five of the last six such games. What's more, after failing to beat Forest, Chelsea have now failed to win four of their six Premier League games against newly promoted sides this season (W2 D3 L1) – the Blues have never failed to win more such games in a single Premier League season.

WHAT NEXT? Things won't get any easier as the Blues travel to Manchester City and Manchester United before they host Newcastle to conclude the season.