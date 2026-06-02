Chelsea release 2026-27 home kit with iconic rampant lion club crest

Chelsea and Nike have unveiled their 2026-27 home kit, and it brings back the famous yellow detailing seen in previous home kits, plus a new look for the club crest.

Following fan consultation, the club crest has been refreshed and interwoven proudly into the fabric on the front of the shirt. The Bright Blue fabric features a collar and button-down neck, with Midwest Gold accents for the rampant lion and Nike swoosh.

The iconic rampant lion is a feature of the Chelsea badge following Ted Drake’s arrival at the Blues 75 seasons ago, and its claw marks take centre stage this year. Appearing on walls, beach murals and at concerts, a series of sightings around the world built noise beyond the boundaries of traditional storytelling.

Nike

Multi-city and multi-dimensional collaborations have brought the launch to life in a first for the club. With the intentional move away from a single film release, to a campaign punctuated by a series of 'spotted in the wild' cultural moments as famous faces donned the kit from London to Los Angeles, São Paulo to Sydney.

Justin Rose was the first to wear it at golf’s PGA Championship in Pennsylvania, and it was Madonna’s attire as she danced the ‘shoulder drop’ in online posts. In Brazil, in front of 30,000 at a music festival, local singer-songwriter MC Hariel performed in the home shirt.

Nike

That's not all, though, as this is also the first Chelsea kit to feature Aero-FIT technology, Nike's pinnacle expression of cooling innovation. It's capable of channelling more than double the airflow of legacy Nike materials to reach peak performance in extreme conditions.

The kit is available now via the Chelsea FC Store, Nike and other kit retailers.















