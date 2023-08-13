Chelsea's new shirt sponsor leaked by Sky Sports before Premier League opener against Liverpool

Fred Garratt-Stanley
Todd Boehly Chelsea facepalm 2022-23Getty Images
ChelseaPremier LeagueChelsea vs LiverpoolLiverpool

A behind-the-scenes video released by Sky Sports appears to have accidentally leaked Chelsea's new shirt sponsor.

  • Sponsor leaked in Sky Sports video
  • Shirt reads 'Infinite Athlete'
  • Club nearing £40m deal

WHAT HAPPENED? A Twitter user alerted fans to a moment in the video when the brand name 'Infinite Athlete' can be seen on the front of Noni Madueke's shirt. The short glimpse of the brand — a US tech giant rumoured to be nearing a £40 million ($51m) sponsorship deal with the Blues during an exchange with Raheem Sterling suggested that this was a mistake rather than a deliberate move, with every other shirt pictured in the video featuring a blank space where the shirt sponsor would normally be.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Throughout pre-season, Chelsea's players have worn a jersey with no shirt sponsor, as the club have continued working to strike up a major deal behind the scenes. It's reported that Infinite Athlete are on the verge of completing a sponsorship arrangement, but the contracts weren't sorted in time for the start of the season. Sky Sports' new video suggests that it's only a matter of time until an official announcement is made.

IN A PHOTO:

Chelsea Shirt SponsorTwitter

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? In the headline fixture of the opening weekend, Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, kicking off at 4.30pm on Sunday. Shirt sponsors will be the least of the players' worries, as Mauricio Pochettino's new-look Chelsea side look to kick off the 2023-24 season in style.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

374425 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 146671Jude Bellingham
  • 42036Christopher Nkunku
  • 26669Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 26777Mason Mount
  • 16064Sandro Tonali
  • 48048Other
374425 Votes