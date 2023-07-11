Chelsea loan David Datro Fofana to Union Berlin as striker links up with USMNT star Brenden Aaronson in Germany

- Fofana loaned to Bundesliga
- Signed last year
- Made four Blues appearances
WHAT HAPPENED? The striker's move to Union has been confirmed as he seeks regular minutes. Signed for £11m in December, the former Molde striker has made just four appearances for Chelsea, and has now joined the German club, who have already signed Aaronson from Leeds on another loan deal this summer.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fofana is still a raw talent as he is just 20, but he shone at Molde, where he scored 24 goals in 65 games. His three Premier League appearances for Chelsea totalled just 68 minutes, while he also played a mere 44 minutes in the FA Cup, so he will be out to prove his worth in the German top-flight.
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty.
Getty Images
Getty
WHAT NEXT? Union are preparing for a season of Champions League football, after they finished fourth in the Bundesliga last season.