Emma Hayes has confirmed Chelsea will be without both Millie Bright and Kadeisha Buchanan for their FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Women's FA Cup holders Chelsea could find it difficult when trying to reach the final again this season, with manager Hayes confirming that they will be without two key players for their semi-final tie against Aston Villa.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We won’t have Kadeisha available. I don’t have a timeline, but no Kadeisha and no Millie this weekend," the Blues boss told reporters.

Hayes added, trusting in her squad to get over the line: "Nothing changes. We build a squad to prepare for these moments, Players want this responsibility. They want to continue to impress. The reality is we’re a team of international players, so we have the responsibility to cope."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When asked about Sam Kerr, after she limped away from Australia's 2-0 victory over Sarina Wiegman's previously unbeaten England side, Hayes confirmed she is 'fine' and trained as normal heading into the game.

Buchanan had struggled initially after joining Chelsea last summer, but has since struck up a strong partnership with Bright at the back. Concern over her injury adds to an already lengthy list that sees Fran Kirby, Pernille Harder and Katerina Svitkova all ruled out also. Bright was also pictured on crutches recently, in a worrying sign for her hopes of returning for Chelsea any time soon.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Hayes must find a way to reseal her defence with two key players ruled out and Carla Ward's impressive Villa side naturally smelling blood as a result.