Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi wanted at Fulham after snubbing Saudi move

Fulham are confident of signing Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi after the player rejected an offer from Saudi Arabia.

Fulham look set to lose winger Willian

Fulham would look to Hudson-Odoi as his replacement

Winger has snubbed interest from Saudi Arabia

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have already decided to offload Hudson-Odoi and the winger could be making the short trip to Fulham. The Cottager could lose Brazilian winger Willian to Nottingham Forest, freeing up space to sign Hudson-Odoi. The Evening Standard reports that the 22-year-old winger has rejected interest from Saudi Arabia to remain in the Premier League and has domestic interest from Fulham, Forest and Crystal Palace.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hudson-Odoi could become the latest players to leave Chelsea this summer as the London club continue to streamline their bloated squad under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. The winger has a year left on his current Chelsea deal and spent last season on loan in the Bundesliga.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR HUDSON-ODOI? Despite an underwhelming few years, the winger won't be short of options this summer, and a permanent move to another side in the Premier League is most likely.