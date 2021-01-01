Chelsea defender Christensen full of praise for Hazard ahead of Stamford Bridge return

The Danish international spent several seasons playing alongside the Belgian at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen was full of praise for Eden Hazard ahead of the Real Madrid winger's return to Stamford Bridge.

Hazard became a legend at Chelsea over seven seasons before he departed for Madrid in 2019 in a €100 million (£87m/$121m) transfer.

The Belgian will be at Stamford Bridge for the first time since his departure on Wednesday as Madrid face Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

What was said?

"I think everyone at this club only has good things to say about Eden, a lot of praise," Christensen said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"It hasn't changed and we know what he has done for this club. Yes, he is probably going to be a big factor again [on Wednesday].

"I think he has always been a player that brings a lot of happiness and good mood on the pitch. If he has that you will see his quality as well.

"I’ve seen him grow with the team and the place around him, he was trying to bring that on to the next generation as well.

"We know his qualities and he will probably be a big factor in the game. He’s always been someone who brings a lot of quality and happiness to the team. So no matter where he would go he would bring something to the team."

The bigger picture

Hazard has struggled with injuries since leaving Stamford Bridge, failing to live up to his huge price tag in Madrid thus far.

The 30-year-old has been limited to just 17 total appearances this season, but appears to be finding fitness as Madrid push for two major trophies to close out the season.

Chelsea and Madrid drew the first leg 1-1 last week, giving the Blues a slight advantage heading into their home leg at Stamford Bridge.

Madrid are also in a tight race for the La Liga title as they sit in second place, two points behind city rivals Atletico.

