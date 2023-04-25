Chelsea consider Joao Felix loan transfer extension with incoming boss Mauricio Pochettino set to have key input on his future

Chelsea would consider whether to extend Joao Felix's loan from Atletico Madrid with Mauricio Pochettino's inputs on the player.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese star joined Chelsea on a six-month loan in January but the contract does not have a buy-out clause at the end of the stint. According to Standard, Chelsea are weighing up the options about his future and the opinion of incoming manager Pochettino will have paramount importance before a final decision is taken. The Blues could opt to extend his loan period by another year or could buy him on a permanent transfer if they wish to keep Felix.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Atletico reportedly want £88m for the player and are currentlynot willing to negotiate on that price tag. However, it is understood that a fee of around £68m might be enough to convince the Spanish outfit to part ways with their player.

Chelsea are looking to prune their overloaded squad and would remain keen to offer a cash-plus player deal but it is likely that Atletico would prefer an only-cash deal so that they could re-invest the money in improving their squad.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Rojiblancos could also accept a loan deal to keep his £270,000-a-week wages off their books and charge a loan fee of around £16m for another season after agreeing to an £11m fee in January for the short-term loan. With Diego Simeone set to remain in charge next season at the Metropolitano, following a 15-game unbeaten streak, Felix will likely continue to stay away from the club after the pair had a fallout earlier in this campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR FELIX? The forward will hope to put up an impressive show when Chelsea host Brentford on Wednesday in the Premier League.