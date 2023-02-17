Chelsea facing battle to obtain work permit for new signing Andrey Santos amid loan interest from Turkey and Brazil

Chelsea are currently unable to obtain a work permit for Andrey Santos to play in the Premier League after his January transfer from Vasco da Gama.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old Brazilian joined this winter after the Blues agreed on a deal reported to be in the region of £13 million ($16m). As per journalist Lucas Pedrosa, however, Santos has not passed for a work visa to play for Chelsea at this time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Supposedly, the teenager was one point shy of meeting the Premier League requirements. He can't pass as “special talent" as he would have to be viewed as an indispensable player, although that's hard to argue right now with the club spending big money on another midfielder in Enzo Fernandez this winter.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Pedrosa also notes that Turkish side Besiktas have considered a loan move for Santos, but return to Brazil seems more probable, with Palmeiras a likely destination. If he plays in Brazil’s top-flight for a Copa Libertadores team he would add at least three points to his third attempt to secure the right to play in England, according to Evening Standard.

WHAT NEXT FOR SANTOS? As mentioned before, Chelsea will almost certainly loan their new signing out now with manager Graham Potter recently telling the press: "We’re looking at what the options are for him”.