Will Chelsea's £89m new boy Mudryk be eligible to play in Champions League knockout phase?

Chelsea announced the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk on Sunday, but will their new £89m man be eligible to represent the Blues in the Champions League?

The 22-year-old signed from Shakhtar Donetsk on a staggering eight-and-a-half year deal, with Chelsea snatching the player from right under the noses of London rivals Arsenal.

Mudryk was presented to fans at Stamford Bridge in the Blues' 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday, becoming the club's fifth January acquisition and putting an end to a brief but dramatic transfer saga.

However, given that the Ukraine international has already featured for former club Shakhtar in the Champions League group stages, will he be eligible to represent his new club in Europe's elite competition?

Ahead of the round of 16 matches commencing in mid-February, GOAL runs you through everything you need to know.

Can Mudryk play for Chelsea in Champions League knockout phase?

Despite featuring for Shakhtar earlier in the season, Mudryk is eligible for selection by Graham Potter for Chelsea's upcoming knockout matches.

While the Ukraine international would have been cup tied many years ago, new UEFA rules stipulate that three new players can be registered for the knockout stages, regardless of having represented a different club in the group stages.

The rule of three players means some of Chelsea's recent acquisitions will miss out on a place, although given Mudryk's hefty price tag he is likely to be included, provided the necessary paperwork is submitted by February 2.

How many Champions League games did Mudryk play for Shakhtar Donetsk in 2022-23?

Getty

Mudryk featured in all six of Shakhtar's matches in Group F, starting all of them and missing a total of just 20 minutes of Champions League action.

While his former club struggled - finishing third with six points to their name behind Real Madrid and RB Leipzig - Mudryk dazzled, posting an impressive three goals and two assists.

The 22-year-old's performances earned widespread acclaim, taking his goal contributions for the season to 18 across all competitions and earning him his mega-money move to West London.

When could Mudryk make his Champions League debut for Chelsea?

Providing Chelsea submit the necessary paperwork by the allocated deadline, Mudryk would be available for immediate selection.

That means the Ukrainian's Champions League debut at his new club could come in the first leg of Chelsea's last-16 matchup against Borussia Dortmund, which takes place at Signal Iduna Park on February 15.

Mudryk's immediate introduction is even more likely given the long term absences of forwards such as Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja and Christian Pulisic, the most recent addition being midfielder Denis Zakaria.