Chelsea 2022-23 transfers: Every done deal for the Blues
Chelsea are embarking on a new era in 2022-23, with new owner Todd Boehly adopting a new approach to transfer activity following the two-decade-long stewardship of Roman Abramovich. Head coach Thomas Tuchel has had to contend with the departure of a number of players, but signings have been made.
The Blues of Stamford Bridge will have an altogether different look as they look to compete once again in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
GOAL brings you all you need to know about Chelsea's transfer activity this season so far.
Chelsea transfers 2022-23
The addition of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City was the marquee move for Chelsea in the 2022-23, with centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly following from Napoli a few days later.
Such reinforcements were required following the loss of key players such as Antonio Rudiger, who went to Real Madrid on a free transfer, loan departee Romelu Lukaku, who joined Inter, and Andreas Christensen, who signed for Barcelona for free.
Chelsea summer signings
Player
Nationality
Previous club
Fee
Raheem Sterling
England
Man City
£47.5m
Kalidou Koulibaly
Senegal
Napoli
£34m
Eddie Beach
Wales
Southampton
Undisc.
Omari Hutchinson
Jamaica
Arsenal
Undisc.
Chelsea summer sales
Player
Nationality
New club
Fee
Romelu Lukaku
Belgium
Inter
Loan (€8m)
Antonio Rudiger
Germany
Real Madrid
Free
Andreas Christensen
Denmark
Barcelona
Free
Danny Drinkwater
England
Released
Free
Charly Musonda
Belgium
Released
Free
George McEachran
England
Released
Free
Thierno Ballo
Austria
Wolfsberger
Free
Karlo Ziger
Croatia
Gorica
Free
Jake Clarke-Salter
England
QPR
Free
George Nunn
Ireland
Derby County
Free
Lucas Bergstrom
Finland
Peterborough
Loan
Sam McClelland
N. Ireland
Barrow
Loan
Ethan Wady
United States
Woking
Loan
Nathan Baxter
England
Hull
Loan
Prince Adegoke
England
Welling Utd
Loan
Jamie Cumming
England
MK Dons
Loan
Ian Maatsen
Netherlands
Burnley
Loan
