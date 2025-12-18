The cheapest places to watch and live stream Netflix around the world

With subscription options ranging from Basic to Premium, the cost of Netflix varies from user to user - and, also, from country to country.

The table below highlights Netflix’s subscription prices across different countries, showing how costs vary around the world.

Country Cost (USD*) United States $7.99 Bangladesh ৳ 250 ($2.04) Egypt EGP 100 ($2.10) India ₹199 ($2.20) Nigeria ₦3,500 ($2.40) Indonesia IDR 55,000 ($3.29) South Korea ₩5,500 ($3.72) Brazil R$20.90 ($4.00) Argentina ARS 5,999 ($4.14) Phillipines ₱ 249 ($4.20) Japan ¥890 ($5.71) Germany €4.99 ($5.85) Mexico MXN 119 ($6.61) United Kingdom £4.99 ($6.68) France €5.99 ($7.02) Switzerland CHF 12.90 ($16.22) Singapore SGD 13.98 ($10.83)

*Costs in the table are for Netflix's Basic Plan. USD costs have been converted and are correct as of the time of publishing

If you are outside of the country, you can watch your regular Netflix programming using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) using the simple step-by-step instructions below:

Subscribe to a VPN and install the the app on your preferred device (mobile, laptop, smart TV, FireStick etc) Open the VPN app and choose the server that matches the Netflix library you wish to watch Open Netflix Browse and watch content

Check out GOAL's VPN guide for more information.

Netflix - A Brief History

Netflix began in 1997 as an online DVD rental service - a humble start that few could have predicted would transform the digital media landscape.

A decade later, the company pivoted from mailing DVDs to streaming content online. Soon after, Netflix started producing its own original series and popularized the release of full seasons at once, sparking the global craze of binge-watching. Its international expansion also brought a wave of hit foreign-language shows, from Money Heist in Spain to Sacred Games in India.

Today, Netflix is recognized as a tech-driven entertainment company that reshaped how audiences consume film and television. And, ;ike all tech innovators, Netflix continues to experiment and expand its revenue streams. In recent years, it has moved into mobile gaming, launched ad-supported subscription tiers, and implemented measures to curb password sharing.