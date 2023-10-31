'I'd like to change the way the story ended' - Lionel Messi confirms Barcelona return plan as Inter Miami superstar admits 2021 departure left a 'bitter taste'

Lionel Messi confirmed Barcelona return plan as Inter Miami superstar admitted 2021 departure left a "bitter taste".

Left Barcelona in 2021 for PSG

Turned down Barca offer in 2023

Confirmed his desire to return to Catalunya

WHAT HAPPENED? In 2021, the Argentine football icon bid an emotional goodbye to his boyhood club as Barcelona's financial struggles made it impossible for the club to fund a contract extension for him. After his deal with Paris Saint-Germain expired in the summer of 2023, a retracing of steps to the Blaugranas was speculated but Messi decided against it and instead went on to sign with MLS side Inter Miami.

Messi did not have the opportunity to bid farewell to the Barcelona fans and the 2022 World Cup winner revealed his desire for a rendezvous with the supporters after winning a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or in Paris on Monday evening.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There was a bitter taste when I left and I don’t like that. I'd like to change the way the story ended. I deserve to say goodbye to the people that gave me so much joy. If it happens I'll be very happy to be there of course," he told reporters.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca president, Joan Laporta, insisted that their prodigal son would be welcomed with open arms at some point in future and mooted two possible dates for the much-anticipated reunion. He revealed that the club is in discussion with the related stakeholders to reunite Messi either in June 2026, when the Camp Nou renovations will be finished or earlier in November 2024, when the first team would return to their usual stomping ground from their current playing arena at the Olympic Stadium.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Messi will return to action with Inter Miami in 2024 and play a part in pre-season preparations ahead of the 2024 MLS campaign that would begin in February.