Champions again? Arsene Wenger explains why Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal class of 2023-24 can emulate his ‘Invincibles’ as Premier League title winners

Arsene Wenger believes that Arsenal’s class of 2023-24 are capable of becoming the club’s first Premier League title winners since his ‘Invincibles’.

Last title win enjoyed in 2003-04

Fell narrowly short last season

Former boss expects another challenge

WHAT HAPPENED? Gunners were regular challengers for domestic supremacy under their legendary former French coach, with three crowns captured during his tenure. The last of those came in 2003-04, with an iconic group of players completing an entire top-flight campaign unbeaten. Arsenal went close to getting back on top last term, only to suffer a late wobble with Mikel Arteta at the helm, and Wenger believes more shrewd transfer business can help them to get across that line and savour tangible success once more.

WHAT THEY SAID: Wenger has told Arsenal’s official website: “I feel that Mikel is doing well, making the right decisions, and having an organised team who, for me, can now challenge for the championship. We did it last year, let’s get over the line this year. I’m confident because last year with eight games to go, I always felt we would do it. We invested again a lot this year and strengthened the squad well, so overall I’m very happy with the three signings. We have all the tools to do well and to challenge for the championship.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wenger, who left his post in north London back in 2018 after 22 years in charge, has been immortalised at Emirates Stadium with the unveiling of a new statue. He has rarely been back to Arsenal since severing ties with them, but believes all of the hard work he put in for the club was worth it. He added: “I worked for this club when I had the experience and capacity to look at the bigger picture. Many times I said I want to work and prepare this club to go even higher up after me, and I wish every day that happens now. I feel that the effort and the suffering was worth it. Now the club is in good hands; It’s in the hands of two ex-players in Mikel Arteta and Edu; I bought Edu when he was at Corinthians and Mikel Arteta from Everton, and they are guiding the club well. I can look at it in a relaxed way!”

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will be hoping to get their hands on a trophy when facing Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday, while their 2023-24 Premier League campaign is due to be opened at home to Nottingham Forest on August 12.