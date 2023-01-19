Ceuta vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Spanish Super Cup winners Barcelona are set to face third-tier side Ceuta in a Copa del Rey round of 16 tie at the Alfonso Murube Stadium on Thursday.
Fresh from beating Real Madrid 3-1 to win their first piece of silverware this season, the visitors were made to fight hard for a 4-3 win over Intercity in the round of 32 courtesy of an injury time winner by Ansu Fati as the Blaugrana look to avoid a second successive Copa del Rey round of 16 exit.
The hosts last drew 2-2 with the Blancos' Castilla side but currently sit at the bottom of Group 1 of the Spanish third division league.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Ceuta vs Barcelona date & kick-off time
Game:
Ceuta vs Barcelona
Date:
January 19, 2023
Kick-off:
1:30pm ET, 7pm GMT, 12:30 am IST (Jan 20)
Venue:
Alfonso Murube Stadium, Ceuta
How to watch Ceuta vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.
The Copa del Rey game between Ceuta and Barcelona is not selected for broadcast in the United Kingdom (UK), but fans can follow the updates via Barca's match center.
The game will neither be televised nor streamed in India, too.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
N/A
UK
N/A
N/A
India
N/A
N/A
Ceuta team news & squad
The only change Ceuta manager Juan Romero may want to adopt from the RM Castilla draw is a bit more cover at the back to prevent the Blaugrana from having a free hand.
Rodri Rios is a booking away from suspension in case of a quarter-final clash for Ceuta, but should start in attack, while Liberto Beltran has left the club to join Alcoyano.
Ceuta possible XI: Montagud; A. Garcia, Lafarge, Gutierrez, Macias; Reina, Lopez; L. Gonzalez, Cuevas, Redondo; Rios
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Montagud, Romero, Cortes
Defenders
Barreda, Gallego, Carrasco, Gutierrez, A. Garcia, Alfonso, Telis, Lafarge, Danese
Midfielders
Castro, Reina, Ahmed, Iglesias, Cesar, Ceuvas, Casais, N. Gonzalez, Lopez
Forwards
Rios Camacho, Redondo, P. Garcia, L. Gonzalez
Barcelona team news & squad
Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski's La Liga suspensions do not apply here while Xavi will also look to make some other rotations such as starting Inaki Pena in goal while Hector Bellerin and Eric Garcia play alongside in defence.
With Ronald Araujo rested and Memphis Depay likely to be left out amid the latter's possible move away from the club, the likes of Franck Kessie, Sergi Roberto, Pablo Torre and Ansu Fati should start on Thursday.
Barcelona Possible XI: Pena; Bellerin, Garcia, Christensen, Alba; Roberto, Kessie, Torre; Raphinha, Torres, Ansu Fati
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas
Defenders
Bellerin, Christensen, Alonso, Alba, Kounde, Garcia, Balde
Midfielders
Busquets, Pedri, Kessie, Roberto, Gavi, Torre
Forwards
Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Raphinha, Torres, Alarcon