Cesar Azpilicueta fuels Luis Enrique to Chelsea rumours: ‘My best games for Spain were with him as coach’

- Blues in the market for a new coach
- Ex-Barca boss in the frame
- Fellow Spaniard is a big fan
WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues find themselves back in the market for a permanent boss after bringing Graham Potter’s tenure at Stamford Bridge to a close after just 31 games. Club legend Frank Lampard has been brought back to west London on an interim basis, with ex-Barcelona and Spain manager Enrique among those said to figure on a lengthy list of candidates for a demanding Premier League post.
🏆 TOP STORY: Assistant referee to stand down after Robertson elbow
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Agree or disagree: Arsenal will BOTTLE the title
🚨 MUST READ: Will Tuchel put Guardiola in a spin again?
WHAT THEY SAID: Chelsea captain Azpilicueta has told EFE when asked if he would like to see a fellow countryman join him in England: “There are parts [of the club] who negotiate, that we trust with doing what is best for the club. We will see what happens.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: While batting away questions regarding a big decision for Chelsea, Azpilicueta did hint that he would like to work with Enrique again when adding: “My best games with the national team were with Luis Enrique as coach.”
IN TWO PHOTOS:Getty
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT? Azpilicueta, who is now 33 years of age, has won 44 caps for Spain – with his international career to date seeing him figure in squads at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cup finals along with the delayed European Championships of 2021.