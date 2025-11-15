How to watch Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Boston Celtics are set to face off against the LA Clippers to begin the highly anticipated NBA game on November 16, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT.

Boston has a slightly higher scoring average (113.2 points per game) than the Clippers (111.5), and they also have better rebounding (44.4 rebounds per game as opposed to 40.8).

The Clippers average 24.5 assists per game, whereas the Celtics are close behind with 24.1. Boston produces 8.6 steals per game, while Los Angeles produces 9.3.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers: Date and tip-off time

The Boston Celtics will square off against the LA Clippers in a thrilling NBA game on November 16, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date November 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the LA Clippers live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Boston Celtics team news

Jaylen Brown is shooting 78.7 percent from the free-throw line and 51.6 percent from the field while scoring 27.0 points per game.

Neemias Queta contributes 8.1 rebounds per game, comprising 5.2 on defense and 2.9 on offense.

Derrick White is averaging 32.5 minutes per game, 5.2 assists, and just 1.2 turnovers.

Boston Celtics injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Jayson Tatum Achilles injury Out

LA Clippers team news

James Harden is shooting 90.8 percent from the free-throw line and 46.1 percent from the field while averaging 25.0 points a game.

Ivica Zubac averages 3.3 offensive and 7.2 defensive rebounds per 10.5 rebounds.

Jordan Miller is scoring 22.0 points, pulling down 4.0 rebounds, dishing out 1.0 assists, and shooting 60.0 percent from the field.

LA Clippers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Kawhi Leonard Injury Management Out SG, Bradley Beal Hip injury Out for Season

Boston Celtics and LA Clippers head-to-head record

The Celtics' last five meetings with the Clippers indicate that Boston may have the advantage in this clash, having won four of those games. The Celtics have demonstrated their ability to defeat the Clippers in both close and one-sided games, as evidenced by their recent victories of 117-113 on January 23, 2025, and 126-94 on November 26, 2024.

Los Angeles' only victory during this period occurred on January 28, 2024, when they won 115-96. However, Boston's other performances, such as a resounding 145-108 victory on December 24, 2023, and a 116-110 outcome on December 30, 2022, demonstrate a persistent pattern of excellent offensive performance in this meeting.

The Celtics might set the pace once more based on this history, and the Clippers would need to put on a spectacular show to overcome Boston's recent dominance.

Date Results Jan 23, 2025 Celtics 117-113 Clippers Nov 26, 2024 Celtics 126-94 Clippers Jan 28, 2024 Clippers 115-96 Celtics Dec 24, 2023 Celtics 145-108 Clippers Dec 30, 2022 Celtics 116-110 Clippers

