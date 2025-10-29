The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-1) head into TD Garden on Wednesday, October 29, riding the wave of a three-game heater, and they’ll be looking to keep that momentum rolling against a Boston Celtics (1-3) squad trying to find its footing.

Cleveland is coming off a statement 116-95 win over the Detroit Pistons, where they grabbed control early and never loosened their grip. A 63-41 halftime cushion set the tone, and the Cavs coasted the rest of the way — their 13th win in the last 14 meetings against Detroit. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland have helped fuel an offense averaging 119 points per game while the defense holds opponents to 112.8.

Boston finally broke through with its first win of the season, steamrolling the New Orleans Pelicans 122-90. After carrying an 11-point edge into halftime, the Celtics went nuclear in the fourth, outscoring the Pelicans 53-12 to slam the door shut. That victory was a much-needed reset for a team redefining its identity on the fly. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown headline a squad that averages 111.5 points while giving up 107.8.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and tip-off time

The Celtics will face off against the Cavaliers in an exciting NBA game on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Wednesday, October 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts



How to watch Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Celtics and the Cavaliers live on ESPN (national), NBCS-BOS, FDSOH and Fubo.

Boston Celtics team news

Anfernee Simons lit up the floor, pacing Boston with 25 points while splashing six triples, setting the tone for a smooth offensive night. Payton Pritchard followed suit with 18 points and eight assists, orchestrating the offense with poise. Off the bench, Luka Garza chipped in 16 valuable points, while Jaylen Brown and Josh Minott each added 15 to keep the scoring balance steady.

The Celtics dictated the rhythm from start to finish, knocking down shots at a 48.4% clip and hitting enough from beyond the arc to keep New Orleans chasing. More importantly, they smothered the Pelicans defensively — holding them to just 33.3% shooting overall and 25% from deep. Boston also dominated the glass, winning the rebounding battle 54-35. The performance served as a loud reminder: when this team is locked in, they’re one of the Eastern Conference's most polished and dangerous outfits.

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

On the Cleveland side, Donovan Mitchell was the unquestioned star of the show, torching Detroit for 35 points on an ultra-efficient 13-of-18 from the field. Jarrett Allen added a steady 20 points and seven boards inside, while Evan Mobley turned in a well-rounded night with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists.

Cleveland shot 45.9% to Detroit’s 37.9%, and although both sides finished with 48 rebounds, the Cavaliers created separation by pushing the pace — pouring in 19 fast-break points while allowing just 10. At 3-1 and sitting near the top of both the Central Division and Eastern Conference standings, Cleveland’s blend of inside scoring, perimeter firepower, and defensive bite continues to make them one of the toughest two-way units in the league.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers head-to-head record

Date (US) Competition Home Team Away Team Score 10/13/25 NBA Boston Celtics Cleveland Cavaliers 138–107 03/01/25 NBA Boston Celtics Cleveland Cavaliers 116–123 02/05/25 NBA Cleveland Cavaliers Boston Celtics 105–112 12/02/24 NBA Cleveland Cavaliers Boston Celtics 115–111 11/20/24 NBA Boston Celtics Cleveland Cavaliers 120–117

