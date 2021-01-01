Cavani signs one-year contract extension with Manchester United

The 34-year-old has committed to the Red Devils for another year after an impressive last few weeks at the club.

Edinson Cavani has agreed a one-year extension to keep him at Manchester United next season.

The 34-year-old has been in impressive form in recent weeks, scoring eight and assisting three in his last seven games, so it is no surprise Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been desperate to keep him.

The news he has agreed to stay is a boost to Solskjaer, who sees the Uruguayan as a mentor to others in the squad as well as being an asset for his goal contributions.

More to follow.