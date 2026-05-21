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Cape Verde World Cup 2026 tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Cape Verde World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

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World Cup
Cape Verde
D. Rocha Livramento

Here’s how you can see the World Cup debutants in action this summer

Cape Verde have already made history by qualifying for their first-ever World Cup, tournament this summer. Cape Verde kick off their World Cup 2026 campaign on June 15 against Spain at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The small African nation in the Atlantic Ocean may only have a population of half a million, but their fans are guaranteed to bring the colour and the noise during their World Cup group fixtures in Atlanta, Miami, and Houston.

GOAL will show you the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at Cape Verde’s games, and how much they cost.

Cape Verde World Cup TicketsBook Tickets

Cape Verde World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Cape Verde are one of four teams making their World Cup debuts in North America this summer. This is the Group H schedule that awaits them:

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Mon June 15   

Spain vs Cape Verde

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Tickets

Sun June 21   

Uruguay vs Cape Verde

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Tickets

Fri June 26    

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia

NRG Stadium, Houston

Tickets

How to buy Cape Verde World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Cape Verde World Cup tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category

Group Stage

Round of 32 - Quarters

Semis & Final

Category 1

$250 - $400

$600 - $1,200

$1,500 - $6,730

Category 2

$150 - $280

$400 - $800

$1,000 - $4,210

Category 3

$100 - $200

$200 - $500

$600 - $2,790

Category 4

$60 - $120

$150 - $350

$400 - $2,030

Cape Verde World Cup TicketsBook Tickets

What to expect from Cape Verde at the World Cup 2026

Despite a slow start to their World Cup qualifying campaign, that included a 4-1 loss to Cameroon in Yaounde, Cape Verde rallied to the cause emphatically, racking up a 7-game unbeaten run that culminated in them clinching a spot at the World Cup tournament for the first time ever.

Cape Verde's success was built on a solid home record. They kept clean sheets in all five qualifiers played at the Estadio Nacional de Cabo Verde in Praia, and their famous 1-0 win there over African giants, Cameroon, proved a pivotal moment on the road to World Cup 2026.

Dailon Livramento netted the crucial goal during that Cameroon victory, and the 25-year-old, who has plied his trade in various European leagues (Dutch Eerste Divisie, Italian Serie A, and Portuguese Primeira Liga) top-scored for Cape Verde during the qualifying campaign.

Other Cape Verde stars to keep an eye on in North America include Ryan Mendes, who is the team captain, along with the all-time most-capped player and leading goalscorer. The team will also be calling on the experience of Garry Rodrigues to provide a punch upfront. At the back, Villarreal's Logan Costa is the defensive kingpin.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States).

Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:

Country

Stadium (City)

Capacity

Canada

BC Place (Vancouver)

54,000


BMO Field (Toronto)

45,000

Mexico

Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)

83,000


Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)

48,000


Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)

53,500

United States

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

75,000


Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)

65,000


AT&T Stadium (Dallas)

94,000


NRG Stadium (Houston)

72,000


Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

73,000


SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)

70,000


Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

65,000


MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

82,500


Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

69,000


Levi's Stadium (San Francisco)

71,000


Lumen Field (Seattle)

69,000

Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

If you are looking for a secure way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for doing so.

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, re-opened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

Germany – 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

Italy - 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)

Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)

France - 2 (1998, 2018)

Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. 104 matches will be played over 39 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations. The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey

United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle

 

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