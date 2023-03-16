Can't keep Harry Maguire down! Man Utd centre-back boasts of 'important role' after impressive performance against Real Betis

Harry Maguire spoke confidently after a positive showing in Manchester United's 1-0 win over Real Betis, discussing his importance to the team.

Maguire plays 90 mins vs Real Betis

Strong showing from club captain

Talked up his importance post-match

WHAT HAPPENED? It's been a far from easy season for United club captain Maguire, who has had to watch on as his role in the squad has been reduced from sure-fire starter to rotation arm amid the blossoming partnership of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. But after a positive performance away to Real Betis, the central defender gave a confident post-match assessment of his circumstance.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed about his lack of game time by BT Sport, Maguire responded: "Listen, I work hard at training and that's all you can do. It's not been too long since my last game it was only a couple of weeks ago. And I've started five or six games since the World Cup."

He added: "I’ve an important role on and off the field at this club. Every day I try to make this club succeed, whether I’m playing or not. That’s my main focus at the moment."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire was one of the first names on the team sheet for United since signing in 2019 and immediately taking the captain's armband, but has played a significantly reduced role under Erik ten Hag as the Red Devils have improved and reshaped their defence.

He played an important role for England at the 2022 World Cup, though, and continues to be selected by Gareth Southgate despite not getting many minutes at club level.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MAGUIRE? With United still fighting on all three fronts after winning the Carabao Cup, there are plenty of games left to play and thus plenty of chances for the England international to try and boost his stock ahead of the summer.