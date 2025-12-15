How to buy Canada World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Ice Hockey may be Canada’s biggest sport, but the Maple Leaf nation will be getting its skates on for another reason over the coming months. With the draw complete and the full FIFA World Cup schedule known, the rush for match tickets will intensify between now and kick-off in June, especially for those supporters of host or co-host teams.

Can Canada break their World Cup hoodoo on home soil? You could be there in person to find out. Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Canada's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Canada kicks off the tournament against European opponents, and they also wrap up their group schedule against a European side, in the shape of Switzerland.

The Canucks will want plenty of points in the bag before they face the tricky Swiss, who have reached the Round of 16 stage at three consecutive World Cups and were unbeaten throughout 2025.

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Venue Tickets Friday, June 12 Canada vs UEFA Path A winner (3pm) BMO Field (Toronto) Tickets Thursday, June 18 Canada vs Qatar (3pm) BC Place (Vancouver) Tickets Wednesday, June 24 Canada vs Switzerland (12pm) BC Place (Vancouver) Tickets

What to expect from Canada in the World Cup 2026?

Canada has been on a remarkable rise up the FIFA rankings, climbing 23 places from #50 to an all-time high of #27 in the past two years. They are now preparing to compete at back-to-back World Cup Finals for the first ever time in their history.

Despite appearances at Mexico '86 and Qatar '22, the Canucks are still searching for their first-ever World Cup tournament win (or draw). It will be a momentous occasion for Canadian fans to say that they were present when their team recorded that momentous first success, and it's another reason why tickets have been flying off the shelf.

How has Canada performed ahead of the World Cup 2026?

There have been a number of standout performances recently, which Canada has used as building blocks to propel them forward. They reached the final of the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Final, saw off Peru and Venezuela to reach the 2024 Copa America semi-finals, and have recorded memorable friendly victories over the United States in the past 18 months under Jesse Marsch’s leadership.

Despite a spirited performance in their first World Cup Finals match for 36 years, Canada would suffer a 1-0 loss to Belgium in their group opener at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. They reacted positively, though in their next match against Croatia, with Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies scoring after just two minutes.

It was Canada’s first-ever goal at a World Cup Finals, as they had failed to net during their first tournament appearance at Mexico ’86, where they had suffered three losses. However, Croatia would hit back emphatically following the early setback, eventually running out 4-1 winners. Canada gave another solid display in their final group encounter against Morocco, but they ended up losing 2-1, to finish the tournament pointless.

As World Cup 2026 co-hosts, Canada will be dreaming of making a winning start to their campaign in Toronto in June. However, they won’t know their opening Group B opponents until the end of March when the UEFA Playoffs are completed. Jesse Marsch’s men will face either Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales, or Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Both of Canada’s final two group games against Qatar and Switzerland take place in Vancouver. Qatar made its World Cup Finals debut in 2022 as tournament hosts. Like Canada, the Maroons failed to pick up a single point from their inaugural Finals outing, so they’ll be hoping for signs of progression this time around.

When to buy Canada World Cup 2026 tickets?

With the ticket prices released and Supporters have several opportunities to purchase tickets for matches involving Canada, via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September) and the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October), there are a couple more to come, as shown below:

Random Selection Draw

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw completed and the group matches now known, the next phase of ticket sales is due to get underway from December 11 and run through until January 13.

During this phase, fans will be able to submit applications for specific matches. Tickets are sold at a fixed price and successful applicants will be notified if they’ve have won tickets in February.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (Spring 2026), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Secondary Marketplaces

Nearer the time, and if tickets sell out (which they are likely to), fans can also take to the secondary marketplace on websites like StubHub, where fan-to-fan resale will be available with fluctuating prices.

Where to buy Canada World Cup 2026 tickets?

The primary and most reliable place to secure seats for Canada matches is the official FIFA ticketing portal, where all World Cup tickets are first released.

Fans must register for a FIFA ID to participate in the various sales phases, which include early presales, random-selection draws, and later first-come, first-served releases.

Beyond initial releases, FIFA also operates its own official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to resell or purchase already sold-out tickets.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases. For fans in Mexico, a dedicated Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio) handles local resale transactions under the same official safeguards.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing websites like StubHub or Ticombo will also list World Cup tickets. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets.

Fans considering third-party marketplaces should proceed cautiously, as unofficial resellers carry risks related to authenticity, transfer validity, and inflated pricing. It’s important to rely only on reputable platforms with strong buyer guarantees and clear refund policies.

Canada World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Canada's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: