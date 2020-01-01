Can you bet on FIFA 20 matches and esports tournaments?

The EA Sports title is one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time and has a thriving online scene including the eWorld Cup

Football is the most popular sport in the world for bettors and it is unlikely that will change in the near future.

However, the advent of entering the mainstream provides punters with new opportunities, with tournaments being played all over the world at all hours thanks to online gameplay.

Can you bet on FIFA 20?

Betting on FIFA 20 is available on tournaments officially organised by EA Sports, publisher of the video game.

More teams

Competitions include EA FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) Cups, FIFA eClub World Cup, FIFA eNations Cup and FIFA 20 Global Series.

The pinnacle of the season is the FIFA eWorld Cup, which sees the best professional players from a range of countries take part in a three-day event at the Grand Finals.

The Grand Finals have taken place in some of the biggest cities in the world with London, New York, Munich and Madrid among those to have hosted it in recent years, and the continuous stream of games offers plenty of betting options.

One of the only non-EA sanctioned events that offered betting markets was the FIFA Ultimate QuaranTeam event, organised by League Two side Leyton Orient in the absence of football due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A total of 128 teams entered the competition with the teams being controlled by either a FIFA professional or a player at the club.

Can you bet on esports tournaments?

Esports tournaments can also be bet on, with bet365 offering a range of markets on a variety of different games.

League of Legends is perhaps the most well-known esports game on the scene and is regarded as one of the trailblazers, making it indirectly responsible for the success of the FIFA eWorld Cup.

The game has active scenes all over the world but the majority of the World Championships have been won by teams .

Article continues below

Betting is also available on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive from qualifiers through to the major championships, with one or two Majors being held each year. Most of the 15 official major championships have been won by teams from and .

Another popular esports game is Dota 2 whilst Overwatch and Honour of Kings (sometimes shortened to KOG) tournaments are also priced up by bookmakers.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.