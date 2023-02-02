Can Mason Greenwood now play for Man Utd again & is he available for Premier League matches?

The England international, who was suspended by the Red Devils following his arrest in 2022, has seen all criminal charges against him dropped

The criminal charges against Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood have been dropped in a case relating to allegations of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The 21-year-old was first arrested in January 2022 following the accusations made against him, before being released on bail and subsequently taken back into custody following a breach of those court-imposed conditions.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) announced on February 2, 2023 that all charges against Greenwood had been dropped.

Can Mason Greenwood now play for Man Utd again?

Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United shortly after a series of posts emerged on social media from a woman claiming to have been subjected to abuse by the England international.

The Premier League outfit said at the time: “Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice.”

United also took the decision to remove all memorabilia associated with Greenwood from their club shop and online marketplaces.

The Bradford native has now been cleared of any wrongdoing, which could lead to him being given a green light to resume his professional playing career.

United are, in the immediate aftermath of a statement from GMP, yet to make any comment on Greenwood – who was tied to a contract through to 2025 at the time of his suspension - and his future with the club.

Greenwood is, meanwhile, listed as part of the official squad list on United's official club website.

Is Mason Greenwood available for Premier League matches?

Greenwood’s last appearance for United came on January 22, 2022, in a 1-0 victory over West Ham at Old Trafford.

That was his 129th outing for the club in total, with 35 goals scored along the way.

After stepping out of a famed academy system at Old Trafford, Greenwood made his competitive debut for the Red Devils aged just 17 in a Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain in March 2019.

His only senior cap for England was earned against Iceland in September 2020.

United must now determine whether or not Greenwood should be absorbed back into their plans.

As for whether he is actually allowed to play in the Premier League, now that the January transfer window has closed, as Greenwood is 21 years old, and was born in October 2001, he qualifies as an 'Under-21 player' and doesn't have to be registered as part of the 25-man squad.

Premier League rules state: "Under-21 players are eligible over and above the limit of 25 players per squad.

"Each player is assigned a squad number, which they wear during Premier League matches.

"For the 2022-23 campaign Under-21 players will have been born on or after 1 January 2001."