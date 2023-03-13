Can Liverpool pull off another famous European comeback in Madrid?

Liverpool will need to summon the spirit of some of their greatest European nights in their Champions League last-16 second leg against Real Madrid

It had all been going so well for Liverpool in the first leg of their last-16 clash with Real Madrid, but having led 2-0, the Reds somehow slipped to a damaging 5-2 defeat at on home turf.

Jurgen Klopp's men now face the second leg at the Bernabeu on Wednesday, needing to win by a four-goal margin if they want to progress without the assistance of penalties.

They have a mountain to climb after their Anfield nightmare, but if anyone is capable of a truly remarkable comeback, it's Liverpool.

Do you think we are in for a historic night at the Bernabeu as the Reds chase the tie? Let us know in the comments below! 👇