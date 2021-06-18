Busquets to rejoin Spain squad for Euro 2020 after testing negative for coronavirus

The Barcelona midfielder missed the opening game against Sweden after a positive test, but will now join his national team-mates in Seville

Sergio Busquets is available to join the Spain squad at Euro 2020 after he tested negative for coronavirus, having missed their opening game of the tournament.

The Spain captain and Barcelona midfielder was ruled out of their opening 0-0 draw with Sweden having tested positive for Covid-19.

However, Busquets is now free to rejoin his team-mates, the Spanish FA has said, and could feature in the next group game against Poland on Saturday.

What has been said?

A statement on the Spanish national team website read : "The captain of the national team, Sergio Busquets, will join the Spain camp this Friday and will travel with the team to Seville once Covid-19 has been overcome.

"The Catalan has given a negative result in the result of the last PCR test and, once all the health protocols have been fulfilled, he will be able to return with the national team in the next few hours.

"Sergio Busquets will meet his team-mates again hours before the trip to Seville on the eve of Spain's second match at Euro 2020, which will be played against Poland."

What happened to Busquets?

He tested positive for coronavirus just a week before the start of the European Championship - which had been delayed by a year following the outbreak of the pandemic - throwing Spain's preparations into chaos.

Spain were forced to field their Under-21 team in a pre-tournament friendly against Lithuania as all the senior players were tested, while manager Luis Enrique then called up several players as reserves to train in a "parallel bubble" in case of a major outbreak in his squad.

Such was the fear of Spain's Euros being scuppered by Covid-19, the entire 24-man squad was vaccinated just days before the tournament began.

However, no other Spanish players tested positive, and now with Busquets' return they can fully focus on a tournament which started inauspiciously for the 2008 and 2012 winners.

They were held to a goalless draw in Seville by Sweden despite breaking the championship record for most passes in a game, and must look to recover with three points against Poland on Saturday night.

