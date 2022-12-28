Busquets set to decide Barcelona future in meeting with club president Laporta

Barcelona veteran Sergio Busquets is due to meet with club president Joan Laporta to decide his future at the Camp Nou amid links to MLS.

Busquets to decide Barca future soon

Rumoured to want Inter Miami

La Liga didn't accept 2025 agreement

WHAT HAPPENED? Busquets has been rumoured to want to finish his career in MLS, but Barca are reportedly keen to have their defensive midfielder stay on for another year. With the two parties seemingly far apart in negotiations, Laporta has elected to intervene and is set to meet with the player to come to a decision, according to Mundo Deportivo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 34-year-old agreed on a contract - due to expire in 2025 - last summer, but La Liga refused to accept the terms. The club had worked a termination clause into the deal that stated Busquets could leave for MLS if an agreement was reached.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Busquets has been coy about his future, but revealed in November that he would like to make a final decision on a contract by February.

"It's my last year, I know a lot has been said, but I've always spoken in the same way. I have nothing signed from one side or the other," he said. "We'll see how it goes, but around February or so I would like to be clear and decide."

WHAT NEXT FOR BUSQUETS? The now former Spain international has returned to Barcelona training after starting all four games for his country at the World Cup. And he'll be a regular part of Xavi's XI for the time being at least.