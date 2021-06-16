Burnley Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

The perennial task begins again for Sean Dyche and Co. as they look to make sure of another season of top-flight survival

Burnley kick off the 2021-22 Premier League season at home to Brighton, with that game at Turf Moor being played on August 14.

It gets a little bit trickier in the following weeks for the Clarets, who face Liverpool in week two, Leeds United in week three, Everton in week four and Arsenal in matchday five.

While the prospect of meeting the Reds and the Gunners so early in the season may not be ideal, fans will take heart from the fact that they managed to beat them both in 2020-21.

Burnley play Manchester City at the Etihad on October 16 and their first meeting with Manchester United doesn't come until December 28 at Old Trafford.

They will ring in 2022 against Leeds at Elland Road, but January and February are sure to be stern months, with games against Leicester City, Arsenal, Man Utd and Liverpool in store.

The Clarets' final five matches of the season are slightly kinder on paper, with games against Wolves, Watford, Aston Villa, Tottenham and Newcastle United closing out the campaign.

Burnley Premier League 2021-22 fixtures