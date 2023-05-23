Arsenal have confirmed that Bukayo Saka has signed a new long-term contract with the north London club.

Saka had 12 months left on his current deal

An agreement was reached in principle at the start of the year

Saka joined Arsenal when he was seven

WHAT HAPPENED? Saka had been in talks over an extension with the Gunners for months, with his former deal due to expire at the end of next season. Arsenal were always confident that the 21-year-old would agree to stay, despite interest from elsewhere, and they have now announced that a new contract has been signed which will run through until the summer of 2027.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka follows Gabriel Martinelli and Aaron Ramsdale in signing a new contract with Arsenal. Talks are continuing with William Saliba over an extension, as Arsenal look to secure the futures of all their best young talents.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I’m just really happy. There’s been a lot of talking and it’s been a while, but I’m here now. I think this is the right club, the right place to make the next step. It’s a beautiful club - look where we are. For me, it’s about achieving my personal ambitions; how much I push myself and demand from myself each game, week in, week out. Then I have all the right people around me in terms of family, and when I come to the training ground, my teammates, the coaching staff.



“I think I have everything I need to become the best player I can be, and that’s why I’m happy to stay here and be here for the future, because I really believe that we can achieve big things.”

THE VERDICT: This is huge news for Arsenal. Saka is the jewell in the crown of Mikel Arteta's impressive young squad, as he has shown with his excellent performances this season. He has scored 13 goals and contributed a further 11 assists in the league this season and has become one of the leaders of the team, despite still being just 21. Every top club in Europe would have wanted Saka, so getting his contract done before the summer will be a huge relief as it gets rid of any uncertainty regarding the England international's future.

WHAT NEXT FOR SAKA? Arsenal's star winger will play his final domestic game of the season on Saturday when the Gunners end their Premier League campaign with a home game against Wolves.