Bruno Guimaraes revealed Mikel Arteta immediately challenged him to help create a dynasty at Arsenal when he arrived from Newcastle United this summer. Ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund, the Brazilian midfielder insisted he still has another level to reach alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.
Guimaraes reveals Arteta's dynasty message
Bruno Guimaraes has helped propel Arsenal to the top of the Premier League and an unbeaten Champions League league phase since arriving from Newcastle United this summer, yet he insists the best is still to come. Speaking to the media on Monday ahead of Tuesday night's meeting with Borussia Dortmund at Emirates Stadium, the Brazilian shared the ambitious mandate Mikel Arteta gave him upon signing.
"We want to make a dynasty here; we want to win everything possible," Guimaraes said. "I think since I came to the club, the first thing Mikel said to me was create a dynasty for the club, so we want to win everything that's possible."
Adapting to a freer role in midfield
Despite scoring twice early in his Arsenal career and becoming an instant favourite with supporters, Guimaraes explained that adjusting to Arteta's fluid midfield demands has pushed him harder than ever. Playing across the number six, eight and nine spaces requires constant movement, and he leans heavily on Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard to sharpen his positioning.
"It's very different, here is a little bit more free. You play as a six, an eight, and a nine sometimes, so we have to move a lot, and of course I was not used to it," Guimaraes said. Praising his midfield partners, he added: "They're both amazing players. I think Declan is a monster, he can run 15 kilometres in a game, and Martin Odegaard, he always can find space to penetrate the opposite side."
Squad competition and European milestones
With Martin Zubimendi and Bukayo Saka ruled out for the next few weeks with muscle injuries and David Raya sidelined by a shoulder issue, Guimaraes stressed that internal competition keeps standards high across the dressing room. Odegaard leads the Champions League with 17 defensive line-breaking passes this season, while Arsenal sit one goal shy of 400 in the competition, including qualifiers.
Arsenal are unbeaten in 16 Champions League league-phase matches over more than two years and unbeaten in 19 European games overall excluding penalty shootouts. Avoiding defeat against Dortmund would make them just the third English side to reach 20 or more consecutive European Cup or Champions League matches without losing, following Manchester United (25) and Manchester City (26).
Bundesliga leaders test Arsenal's home fortress
Niko Kovac's Borussia Dortmund arrive in north London unbeaten atop the Bundesliga after 10 games and sitting 12th in the Champions League table with three wins from four, though they have lost eight of their last nine European away trips to England.
"Tomorrow we have a big test with a top team, they have been unbelievable this season, so tomorrow we have to play a very good game because it's going to be against a top side," Guimaraes said. Victory at Emirates Stadium would take Arsenal to 13 points from five games and extend their run of four straight home clean sheets in Europe.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.