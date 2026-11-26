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Bruno Fernandes admitted he would never close the door on returning to Sporting CP after receiving a special pre-match tribute and scoring twice in Manchester United's 2-2 Champions League draw. The United captain also explained why he muted his celebrations and shared title advice ahead of Sporting's clash with FC Porto.

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Fernandes leaves the door open for a Sporting homecoming

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes insisted he will never close the door on playing for Sporting CP again after marking his first return to the Jose Alvalade Stadium in almost seven years with two goals in Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw. Honoured prior to kick-off with a framed number-eight memento presented by club president Frederico Varandas, the Portuguese midfielder spoke warmly about his enduring bond with the Lions.

"The door has never been closed. I have enormous affection for the club. That possibility depends on many people. I'm not closing that door, I never will. I've been happy here and I can be again, if that happens," Fernandes told Sport TV after full-time.

Explaining his muted celebrations after quickfire brace

Having scored 64 goals in 137 appearances for Sporting between January 2017 and January 2020 before joining United, Fernandes kept his celebrations restrained when his 48th-minute penalty and a bobbling 50th-minute strike briefly put the visitors 2-1 ahead.

"The goal was strange, it took me a while to realise the ball had gone in. But that's how I felt at that moment," he explained. "I don't think a player has more or less respect for not celebrating a goal, but I ended up not celebrating it as enthusiastically."

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Backing Sporting ahead of crucial O Classico clash

While United saw Diogo Dalot—a former FC Porto academy graduate who beat Sporting at the Dragao in 2018—heavily booed upon his 64th-minute introduction, Fernandes offered encouragement to his former club ahead of Monday's Primeira Liga showdown against unbeaten leaders Porto.

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"I think what Sporting needs most is the unity it has had in recent years, which allowed it to come close to being champion or even winning the title. This was noticeable, especially in the final minutes, and it must continue like this," Fernandes said. "I see a team with a lot of quality and a very complete squad. I hope Sporting fights for the title until the end."

Sporting brace for title test at Estadio do Dragao

Sporting sit third in the Primeira Liga on 24 points—nine behind a Porto side boasting 11 wins from 11 league matches—heading into Monday's trip to Estadio do Dragao.

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Although Porto have dominated domestically, five of the last six league meetings between the rivals in Porto have ended in draws, giving Sporting hope as they chase a vital title-race boost.