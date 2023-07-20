Bruno Fernandes officially named new Man Utd captain just days after Harry Maguire was brutally axed by Erik ten Hag

Bruno Fernandes has been named as Manchester United's permanent captain less than a week after Harry Maguire was stripped of the armband.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United have officially confirmed that Bruno Fernandes will be the club's captain for the coming season. The midfielder wore the armband for the majority of last season as Harry Maguire lost his place in the team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Last week Maguire revealed he had been told by Erik ten Hag that he was no longer the club's skipper, the latest big decision by the United manager, who is discovering his ruthless streak this summer. Fernandes was fiercely criticised after United's 7-0 thrashing by Liverpool but he responded by showing real leadership on the pitch, helping inspire United to finish third in the league and reach the FA Cup final. He also played in almost every match, showing remarkable ability to recover from gruelling matches and even injury.

WHAT THEY SAID: "As captain, the two-time Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year will continue to drive the highest standards throughout the squad as United push for success in the 2023/24 season and beyond," the club said in a statement.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils have recently arrived in the United States for their pre-season tour and are preparing to face Arsenal in New Jersey on Saturday.