Ex-USMNT coach Bruce Arena resigns as New England Revolution boss following investigation into allegations of insensitive and inappropriate remarks

New England Revolution have accepted the resignation of manager Bruce Arena after investigating allegations of insensitive and inappropriate remarks.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former USMNT coach was removed from his position temporarily on August 1 after he allegedly made 'insensitive and inappropriate' remarks. The details of the charges were not made public by either party but the club has now accepted the veteran manager's resignation.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arena joined New England in 2019 and has been in charge of the club for the last four years. Under his management, the club won their first-ever MLS Supporters' Shield title in 2021. In Arena's absence, Richie Williams will serve as the club's interim manager until the end of the current MLS season.

WHAT THEY SAID?: The club released a statement on Sunday that read: "The New England Revolution have accepted the resignation of Bruce Arena. We wish Bruce well and thank him for his contributions to the team. Curf Onalfo will continue to serve as interim sporting director and Richie Williams will continue to serve as interim head coach as the team prepares to close out the 2023 season. Arena joined the club May 14, 2019, compiling a 60-31-42 MLS record during his tenure as head coach."

WHAT NEXT? New England Revolution will be next seen in action on September 16 against Colorado Rapids in a MLS clash.