Brentford vs Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Brentford host Southampton in a Premier League clash on Saturday.
Thomas Frank's men are unbeaten in their last eight league games which include wins against giants Manchester City and Liverpool. They are currently eighth on the table with 30 points from 20 matches.
Southampton's league form, on the other hand, has been woeful, with the Saints lying at the bottom of the Premier League table.
GOAL brings you all of the information you need to catch the action live from the United States, United Kingdom and India.
Brentford vs Southampton date & kick-off time
Game:
Brentford vs Southampton
Date:
February 4, 2023
Kick-off:
3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 8:30 pm IST
Venue:
Gtech Community Stadium
How to watch Brentford vs Southampton on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), Brentford vs Southampton can be watched on NBC and streamed live on Peacock TV.
The game between Southampton and Brentford is not being telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).
The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
NBC
Peacock TV
UK
N/A
N/A
India
Star Sports
Hotstar
Brentford squad and team news
Thomas Frank will be without Pontus Jansson and Frank Onyeka due to thigh and hamstring injuries, respectively, while Shandon Baptiste is doubtful for the tie.
Brentford predicted XI: Raya; Ajer, Pinnock, Mee; Hickey, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Raya, Cox, Strakosha, Henry
Defenders
Pinnock, Ajer, Zanka, Roerslev, Hickey, Mee, Crama
Midfielders
Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Wissa, Mbeumo, Janelt, Damsgaard, Trevitt, Y. Yarmolyuk, E. Yarmolyuk
Forwards
Ghoddos, Toney, Lewis-Potter, Gilbert
Southampton squad and team news
Nathan Jones will be without players like Tino Livramento, Kyle Walker-Peters, Juan Larios, Moussa Djenepo and Alex McCarthy who are injured and unavailable for the match.
Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu; Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Salisu; Bree, Alcaraz, Diallo, Perraud; Ward-Prowse; Mara, Adams
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Caballero, Bazunu
Defenders
Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Bella-Kotchap
Midfielders
Aribo, Maitland-Niles, Ward-Prowse, Edozie, Armstrong, Dialo, Lavia, Walcott
Forwards
Armstrong, Adams, Mara, Elyounoussi