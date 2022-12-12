'They don't play great football' - Brazil legend Ronaldo aims Argentina dig but admits that he would be 'happy' for Messi to win World Cup

Brazil hero Ronaldo says he would be happy to see Lionel Messi win the World Cup, even though he would be sad to see Argentina claim the trophy.

Argentina through to semi-finals

Ronaldo happy to see Messi lift trophy

Not happy with Argentina's style

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has a chance of going all the way to the final for the second time in his career as Argentina take on Croatia in the semi-finals of the competition. Ronaldo is not impressed by the way Lionel Scaloni's team play, but he would like to see seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi take the crown - although he has previously said an Argentina win doesn't bear thinking about.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I would be happy if Messi won the World Cup. I would not be happy, as a Brazilian. We all deserve it," he told Mundo Deportivo. "Football is playing and winning. Nobody is going to give you anything. Not for his story, not for anything. He has a chance, of course. Argentina doesn’t play great football, but they have incredible desire, they all run a lot together, they all have an aggression… and then they have Messi, who when he approaches the area is very decisive. Personally, I would be happy for him if he wins it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has already won the Copa America with Argentina and has achieved incredible success at club level with Barcelona and current side Paris Saint-Germain. The 35-year-old is set to retire from international football after this World Cup and will be desperate to bow out with the one big trophy that has eluded his grasp.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The attacker will hope to guide Argentina to the World Cup final by beating Croatia when they meet in the semi-finals on Tuesday.