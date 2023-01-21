Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

A struggling Bournemouth will take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. The hosts are involved in a relegation battle down in 17th in the league standings and have lost their last four games in the top flight.
Nottingham Forest have only lost once in their last five league matches and will be aiming to make it three wins in a row when they visit Bournemouth.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest date & kick-off time
Game:
Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest
Date:
January 21, 2023
Kick-off:
10am ET, 3pm GMT, 8:30pm IST
Venue:
Vitality Stadium
How to watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on Peacock.
The game has not been selected for broadcast or live streaming in the United Kingdom (UK).
In India, the match can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
Nottingham Forest team news & squad
First-choice goalkeeper Dean Henderson is the latest entry into the medical room at Nottingham Forest. The team will also miss Willy Boly, Cheikhou Kouyate, Jesse Lingard, Moussa Niakhate and Taiwo Awoniyi.
Nottingham Forest possible XI: Hennessey; Aurier, Worrall, McKenna, Lodi; Mangala, Yates, Freuler; Scarpa; Gibbs-White, Johnson
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Hennessey, Smith
Defenders
Worrall, McKenna, Cook, Biancone, Richards, Williams, Toffolo, Lodi, Mbe Soh
Midfielders
Yates, Colback, Cafu, O'Brien, Mangala, Freuler, Gibbs-White
Forwards
Surridge, Johnson, Dennis, Taylor
Bournemouth team news & squad
Bournemouth will be without first-choice forward Dominic Solanke, Lewis Cook and Marcus Tavernier, who remain sidelined due to injuries.
New signing Dango Ouattara could be given his handed his debut this weekend.
Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Stacey, Mepham, Senesi, Kelly; Christie, Brooks, Lerma, Anthony; Billing; Moore
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Travers, Neto, Dennis
Defenders
Fredericks, Stephens, Kelly, Mepham, Smith, Stacey, Hill, Senesi, Zemura
Midfielders
Brooks, Lerma, Christie, Marcondez, Rothwell, Stanislas, Pearson
Forwards
Lowe, Dembele, Moore, Anthony, Saydee