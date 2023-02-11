Bournemouth vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Bournemouth vs Newcastle in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

A struggling Bournemouth will take on a high-flying Newcastle United in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. The hosts are involved in a relegation battle whereas the visitors are in a fight for a place in next season's Champions League.

Bournemouth's last win in any competition came eight games ago when they beat Everton back in November 2022. They will have to be at their very best to stop Newcastle who are currently fourth in the standings.

After an impressive start to the campaign, Newcastle United have dropped points four times in their last five Premier League fixtures and will have be wary of complacency when they take on the struggling hosts.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle date & kick-off time

Game: Bournemouth vs Newcastle Date: February 11, 2023 Kick-off: 12.30pm ET, 5.30pm GMT, 11:00pm IST Venue: Vitality Stadium

How to watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on NBC Sports and Peacock.

The game has been selected for broadcast and live streaming on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the match will be telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bournemouth team news & squad

Bournemouth will be without several first team players including Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stephens, Junior Stanislas, Ryan Fredericks and David Brooks who remain sidelined due to injuries.

Lewis Cook, Dominic Solanke and Marcus Tavernier are also doubts to feature in the game but are close to a return to the lineup.

Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura; Lerma, Billing; Ouattara, Traore, Anthony; Moore

Position Players Goalkeepers Travers, Neto, Randolph, Plain Defenders Mepham, Smith, Stacey, Zemura, Vina, Senesi, Zabarnyi Midfielders Lerma, Christie, Rothwell, Billing Forwards Moore, Anthony, Outtara, Semenyo, Traore

Newcastle United team news & squad

Bruno Guimaraes will miss Newcastle's clash against Bournemouth as he is on a three-game ban for his red card in the Carabao Cup clash against Southampton.

Matt Targett, Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo are the team's absentees due to injuries.

Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin