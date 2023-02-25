Bournemouth vs Manchester City: Lineups and LIVE updates

Bournemouth host Man City in a clash of two teams from the opposite ends of the PL table

After losing 9 games on the trot, Bournemouth emerged victorious against Wolves to pick up their first victory since the World Cup in Qatar. The Cherries have had a devastating restart since the turn of the year but have successfully climbed out of the relegation zone as they prepare to build on to the moment.

The Cherries have scored just scored three goals in their previous 8 fixtures which is the fewest in the league and they would face a massive challenge against Man City who would look to bounce back from their consecutive draws.

Although Gary O'Neil's men boast of a good goal-scoring record against Pep's side having scored in five out of their eight meetings. Although Bournemouth are yet to defeat Man City in their 17 attempts against the opposition, the longest losing run in England's top-flight.

Having lost 4-0 at Etihad against Man City, O'Neil's Cherries will have a huge task keeping the likes of Haaland and Mahrez at bay.

Manchester City's hopes of winning their third successive title have taken a massive dent after a draw against Nottingham Forest.

The Sky Blues defeated Arsenal to leap past the Gunners at the pinnacle of the table, but since then Pep's men have produced some shambolic set of results. Manchester City's away form in recent times has been a bit of a concern with the club failing to keep even a single clean sheet in their previous five fixtures.

Although Manchester City boasts 100% win record against their opposition in the Premier League winning all 11 games against Bournemouth. The reigning Premier League champions have amassed 12 goals in their previous 5 meetings against the Cherries and would want to replicate their performance from the 4-0 victory the last time the two sides locked horns.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City probable line-ups

Bournemouth XI (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura; Billing, Lerma; Ouattara, Traore, Anthony; Solanke

Manchester City XI (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Bernardo; Foden, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland

Bournemouth vs Manchester City LIVE updates

Manchester City's next Premier League fixtures

The Sky Blue face Bristol City away from home in the 5th Round of the FA Cup on the 1st of March. Pep’s men then host Newcastle United at the Etihad on the 4th of March before traveling to Selhurst Park to cross swords with Crystal Palace on the 11th of March.