Parking the bus! Borussia Dortmund slapped with £50 parking ticket after Champions League win over Newcastle

WHAT HAPPENED? Footage shared on social media shows a parking officer putting a ticket on Dortmund's team bus on Grand Parade, Tynemouth. North Tyneside Council confirmed the vehicle had been fined but if the German outfit paid the charge within a fortnight, it would drop to £25.

The council said in a statement, via the Chronicle: "Our Civil Enforcement Officers are obliged to issue a ticket when a vehicle is parked in contravention to restrictions in place.

"We can confirm earlier today, a £50 ticket was given to a bus parked on Grand Parade, Tynemouth. The charge will reduce to £25 if paid within 14 days.

"If it makes it easier for our visitors, we will have a word with (manager) Eddie [Howe] and the lads to see if they can collect it for us on November 7 after they get their revenge in Dortmund. We hope the ticket and the grey North East weather didn’t dampen their trip to our stunning coastline."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newcastle's loss to the Bundesliga outfit sees them go from top of Group F to third with four points from their opening three matches. They still have to face Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan again to reach the knockout stages of the competition.

WHAT NEXT? Newcastle return to Premier League action on Saturday away to Wolves whereas Dortmund travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.