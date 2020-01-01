Borussia Dortmund reveal Reyna contract plan as they seek to keep U.S. teen sensation long term

The Bundesliga giants are understandably keen to keep the exciting 17-year-old on their books and will be putting an offer to the youngster

will be looking to keep Giovanni Reyna at the club for “as long as possible”, says sporting director Michael Zorc, with contract talks being held ahead of his 18th birthday.

The teenage sensation has been enjoying a breakthrough season in .

Having left to link up with Dortmund in 2019, Reyna’s potential is being bought into by those at Signal Iduna Park. Lucien Favre has handed the youngster 17 senior appearances in the 2019-20 campaign.

Reyna is, however, working on youth terms in Dortmund and cannot commit to a long-term deal until he reaches his next birthday.

He will turn 18 on November 13, with Zorc revealing that discussions have already been opened regarding terms that will keep a hot prospect in his current surroundings for the foreseeable future.

“Lucien and I very much agree about Gio and are in good discussions with him,” Zorc told reporters. “When he turns 18, we want to keep him with BVB as long as possible. We will continue this success story.”

Reyna, who the United States also have high hopes for, is far from being the only exciting young talent in Dortmund’s ranks. Many, such as Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland, are starring as first-team regulars, while Youssofa Moukoko has offered glimpses at academy level of what he is capable of.

The -born frontman is being tipped for the very top, with his prolific exploits as a 15-year-old already earning him the chance to train with Favre’s squad and land lucrative sponsorship deals.

Zorc added on another promising teenager: “Youssoufa Moukoko should be integrated into the professional squad as soon as possible. He will soon train with the pros.”

Any opportunity to work with seasoned stars should further aid Moukoko’s development. He will be given the chance to watch the likes of Haaland up close, with a Norwegian 19-year-old continuing to light up a European stage with his exploits in front of goal.

Dortmund worked hard to ensure that they would be the ones to benefit from that current ability and future potential when winning the race for a prized signature in January.

Speculation regarding another big-money move for Haaland continues to rage just a matter of months into his German adventure, but Zorc is delighted to see the youngster settled at BVB.

He added: “Erling's goal-scoring could not be expected, but at best hoped for. We're glad that we were able to integrate him so quickly. He's also far from the end of his development.”