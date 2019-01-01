Bolt scores in Soccer Aid triumph

The world's fastest man certainly knows how to finish...

While Usain Bolt's foray into football fell short of a professional contract, the sprinter clearly learnt a thing or two during his trial with Australian side Central Coast Mariners.

The 32-year-old got his name on the score sheet during Soccer Aid on Sunday night as he inspired his of the Rest of the World XI to a comeback win over an XI.

After freestyle footballer Jeremy Lynch had given England a 2-0 lead in the first-half, Bolt capitalised on an error from former defender Jamie Carragher just before the break to give his side some hope of a comeback.

Love Island star Kem Cetinay would then ultimately score a late equaliser for Bolt's side, who held their nerve in a penalty shootout to claim the win.

Over £6 million was raised for charity as a result of the game as a Jamaican sprinter once again got a taste of being a footballer.

Aside from Bolt, other notable names involved in the match included legend Eric Cantona, Brazilian icon Roberto Carlos and actor James McAvoy.

Piers Morgan managed the Rest of the World side, while Harry Redknapp was in the dugout for England.

Soccer Aid has been running since 2006 and has raised over £20 million in aid for UNICEF.

While Bolt is no longer chasing his football dream, he recently weighed in on his beloved Manchester United, claiming the Red Devils should build a side around Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann.

“Pogba is a friend of mine and I am a massive fan of his and I think they need to build a team around him," Bolt said.

“When you watch him at and when he plays for , he is outstanding because he has good strikers and people to play and run off the ball which he needs as a great passer.

“It doesn’t matter how somebody cuts his hair, as long as he comes on the field, he shows up.

“If you build the team around him and give him strikers who understand how he plays then he is going to do great.”