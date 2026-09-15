How to get Boca Juniors vs River Plate tickets: Liga Profesional prices, Superclasico fixture information & more

Book Superclásico: Boca Juniors vs River Plate Tickets:

🎟️ Boca Juniors vs River PlateTickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Boca Juniors Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ River Plate Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Tickets Under $900: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Hospitality Packages & Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Family Area Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Away Fans Section Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Estadio Alberto J. Armando Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

When is Boca Juniors vs River Plate Liga Profesional kick-off?

Liga Profesional - Game Week 15 1 Nov 2026 - 16:00

Boca Juniors vs River Plate Liga Profesional: Everything you need to know

Boca Juniors vs River Plate Form

Boca Juniors have recorded four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Liga Profesional win over Central Cordoba de Santiago on September 12, following a 1-0 Copa Sudamericana victory over Sao Paulo on September 9. A 2-2 draw with Gimnasia Mendoza on September 5 was the only points dropped in the stretch. Boca have scored seven goals and conceded three across those five matches.

River Plate have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Liga Profesional win at Atletico Tucuman on September 12, and they also beat Independiente Rivadavia 3-1 and Banfield 3-2 away in that run. The sole defeat came against Santa Fe in the Copa Sudamericana. River have scored nine goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Boca Juniors vs River Plate: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Liga Profesional on April 19, 2026, when River Plate hosted Boca Juniors and lost 1-0. Before that, Boca won 2-0 at home against River in November 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head meetings, Boca Juniors hold the advantage with three wins to River's one, and one draw — a 3-2 Copa de la Liga Profesional victory for Boca at River's ground in April 2024.