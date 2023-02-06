Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has been left out of Real Madrid's Club World Cup squad, with the player set to miss the semi-final on Wednesday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Madrid released their full squad list for the clash against Al Ahly on Monday morning, and it didn't include their club captain. Benzema sustained a leg injury against Valencia on February 2, being withdrawn after less than an hour.

Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Lucas Vazquez and Ferland Mendy are also not listed in the squad. Benzema, Courtois and Militao could be in contention to play if Madrid make the final.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With La Liga slipping away and a pair of potentially tricky cup ties approaching, the Club World Cup is perhaps the easiest avenue for silverware this year for Los Blancos.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti insisted that Real would continue to fight on every front: "We will not throw any tournaments away, we are very close... In the [Spanish] cup semi-finals, last 16 in Europe, Club World Cup semis," he said.

WHAT NEXT FOR BENZEMA? The striker will miss out on the Club World Cup semi-final, and a solid return date is yet to be confirmed.