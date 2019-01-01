Blow for Man Utd as De Gea limps out of Spain qualifier

The Red Devils shotstopper was forced off after an hour, having made several impressive saves during his nation's key clash on Tuesday

look to have been dealt a major injury blow after goalkeeper David de Gea limped off while on international duty during 's qualifier against .

The shotstopper, who recently put pen to paper on a new deal to keep him at Old Trafford for the forseeable future, was forced out of action on the hour mark.

The 28-year-old had already made a number of impressive saves before he was replaced by Kepa, though he was unable to stop Marcus Berg from netting the opener.

